Several steer loose after cattle truck crash in McCracken Co., KY

A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned truck is blocking traffic in McCracken County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along US 62 at about milepost 8.3 in Western McCracken County.

All lanes are blocked at this time.

51 steers were reported on board of the truck and half of them are believed to be on the loose near the crash site.

Westbound US 62 is being diverted at New Hold Road to US 60. Suggested detour for eastbound traffic is via McCracken Boulevard through the Commerce Park to connect to US 60.

