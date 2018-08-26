1 shot on Sunday afternoon in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was injured in a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened just before 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.That's near the Parkland Boy's and Girl's Club, however, it was not open at the time of the shooting.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When police arrived, they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

EMS is on the scene. The person's condition is not known.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.