Person shot multiple times in Parkland neighborhood dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot and fatally injured in a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened around 1:20 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.That's near the Parkland Boy's and Girl's Club, however, it was not open at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers believe the shooting happened outside.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said they don't have any suspects and have not made an arrest.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

