Witnesses: Man shot multiple times leaving church dies in hospital

Witnesses said a man was shot as he left church on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Sara Rivest, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot and fatally injured in a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened around 1:20 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.That's near the Parkland Boy's and Girl's Club, however, it was not open at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers believe the shooting happened outside.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Witnesses said he was shot as he left church and was walking to his car.

The man hasn't been identified, but his friends said he was a good person going through a tough time and working to turn his life around. A big part of that was going to Elim Baptist Church, they said.

"Sometimes when you're trying to make a change, trying to do something different, sometimes our past haunts us. But I don't care what a man had done, this here is very horrific for the church," Reverend Leonard E. Boyd Sr. said. "And my call, my cry, my plea is that we've got to do something. Something has to be done. Somebody has to step up and we have to make a difference, not only in our community but we've got to make a difference in our world."

Police said they don't have any suspects and have not made an arrest.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

