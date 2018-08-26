Murray State student reports on-campus rape

A Murray State University student reported a rape that took place the late hours of Saturday, Aug. 26. (Source: Murray State University)

A Murray State student reported a rape that took place during the late hours of Saturday, Aug. 25

According to a timely warning sent out by Murray State Police Department, a student reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in a residence hall on the Murray State University campus.

The accused rapist is said to be known to the victim. The victim declined police involvement at this time.

University officials are providing resources to the student.

