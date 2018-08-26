Maine governor hospitalized after experiencing 'discomfort'

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is in stable condition and under observation at a Bangor hospital after experiencing discomfort.

Peter Steele, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says the 69-year-old LePage experienced discomfort on Saturday while visiting family in New Brunswick, Canada. He says LePage was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle in northern Maine, and then transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he arrived at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Steele says doctors have described LePage on Sunday as "very strong and healthy." However, he adds that they are keeping the governor hospitalized overnight Sunday for more observation.

Steele did not provide specific details about the nature of the governor's discomfort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.