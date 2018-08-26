Maine governor hospitalized after experiencing 'discomfort' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Maine governor hospitalized after experiencing 'discomfort'

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is in stable condition and under observation at a Bangor hospital after experiencing discomfort.

Peter Steele, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says the 69-year-old LePage experienced discomfort on Saturday while visiting family in New Brunswick, Canada. He says LePage was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle in northern Maine, and then transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he arrived at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Steele says doctors have described LePage on Sunday as "very strong and healthy." However, he adds that they are keeping the governor hospitalized overnight Sunday for more observation.

Steele did not provide specific details about the nature of the governor's discomfort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California seeks to be first state to limit plastic straws

    California seeks to be first state to limit plastic straws

    Thursday, August 23 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-08-23 22:26:55 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-08-26 19:13:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This July 17, 2018 file photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. If you want a straw with your drink you may soon have to ask at California restaurants. Lawmakers in the Assembly voted...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This July 17, 2018 file photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. If you want a straw with your drink you may soon have to ask at California restaurants. Lawmakers in the Assembly voted...
    Fate of measure regulating plastic straws at sit-down restaurants rests in California Gov. Jerry Brown's hands.More >>
    Fate of measure regulating plastic straws at sit-down restaurants rests in California Gov. Jerry Brown's hands.More >>

  • Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Saturday, August 25 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-25 20:11:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-08-26 19:13:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...

    In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in the state.

    More >>

    In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in the state.

    More >>

  • Ex-CDC director Frieden accused of groping woman's buttocks

    Ex-CDC director Frieden accused of groping woman's buttocks

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-24 16:22:36 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-08-26 19:13:26 GMT
    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly