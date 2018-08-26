Mass shooter kills 2 in Jacksonville, FL; lone suspect also among dead, authorities say

Authorities say the lone suspect died at the scene. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) – A mass shooting at an entertainment complex in downtown Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon left two people dead, along with the suspected gunman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirteen other people were injured – 11 of them from gunshots.

Two victims and the suspect died at the Jacksonville Landing, the shopping and dining complex where the shooting took place, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Sunday evening.

Williams said the suspect killed two people, and then shot himself with a handgun.

There are no other suspects, and the shooting site has been secured, according to Williams.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 24-year-old David Katz, believed to be from Baltimore, MD. Williams said investigators, including the FBI in Baltimore, are working to make final confirmation of the suspect's identity.

The Baltimore Sun reported that federal authorities were investigating a home near South Baltimore on Sunday night in connection with the shooting.

Single suspect is a white male. Pending confirmation, we believe the suspect is a 24-year-old, David Katz from Baltimore, MD. FBI is assisting us in Baltimore, MD. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Investigators believe Katz was in Jacksonville for the Madden 19 tournament, a video game competition and that he might have stayed in town Saturday night. Authorities have also located and impounded the suspect's vehicle, Williams said.

Williams said Sunday evening that he couldn't comment on the suspect's possible motives.

Initial media reports said four people had been killed, citing law enforcement sources close to the investigation.

The shooting occurred at the Chicago Pizza restaurant at Jacksonville Landing, authorities said Sunday evening. The restaurant is next to the GLHF Game Bar, where a qualifying event for the video game tournament was taking place.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Shooting occurred at a Madden (19) Tournament at Chicago Pizza at The Jacksonville Landing. First call came in at 1:34 p.m. Two minutes later at 1:36 p.m. #JSO arrived. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Video feeds captured the sounds of gunfire, because the tournament was being live-streamed at the time of the shooting.

Williams is asking anyone else who may have recorded the incident to contact investigators.

Williams said law enforcement received 911 calls shortly after 1:30 p.m., local time, about shots fired at the location, and that authorities responded within minutes.

The JSO tweeted their thanks Sunday night to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their "amazing assistance" in the case.

Thank you to @ATFHQ for your amazing assistance throughout this investigation. https://t.co/MpXVQSoIaV — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Multiple people were transported to Jacksonville-area hospitals. Some victims transported themselves, Williams said.

He added that the victims were in stable condition.

CNN reports that three people are being treated at Memorial Hospital, and are in stable condition. One person was taken to Baptist Medical Center with a minor injury.

UF Health Jacksonville took in six patients, four of whom were discharged from the hospital. The two remaining victims include one in serious condition; that victim has multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to CNN.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry thanked law enforcement and medical personnel for their quick response to the incident, saying: "At terrible times we see the best in people, and today is no different."

Florida Governor Rick Scott met with local and state law enforcement officers and tweeted a thanks to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, whom he credited with rushing toward the shooting in order to save lives.

Had the opportunity to meet with heroes from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue who were across the street when the shooting began and rushed in to save lives. These brave men and women and the @JSOPIO officers work every day to help others, we cannot thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/jSKqXChVt3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 27, 2018

