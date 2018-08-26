Mass shooting leaves multiple dead in Jacksonville, FL, authorities say

Authorities say one suspect is dead at the scene, and it is unknown if there is a second suspect. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) – Multiple people are dead, including a suspect, following a mass shooting at an entertainment complex in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Authorities were uncertain if there was a second suspect at the Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting took place.

CNN reported that four people were killed, and seven others wounded, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Authorities say they are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing.

The shooting occurred during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.

For clarification:



Complexity is not one of the event organizers in Jacksonville. We are a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. Thankfully, our player is fine and only suffered a small injury.@CNN @CBSMiami @fox6now — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

