Mass shooting leaves multiple dead in Jacksonville, FL, authorities say

Authorities say one suspect is dead at the scene, and it is unknown if there is a second suspect. (Source: WJXT/CNN)
JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) – Multiple people are dead, including a suspect, following a mass shooting at an entertainment complex in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Authorities were uncertain if there was a second suspect at the Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting took place.
CNN reported that four people were killed, and seven others wounded, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.
Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals.
Authorities say they are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing.
The shooting occurred during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.
