Mass shooting leaves 3 dead in Jacksonville, FL; lone suspect among dead, authorities say

Authorities say the lone suspect died at the scene. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) – A mass shooting at an entertainment complex in downtown Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon left two people dead, along with the suspected gunman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Eleven other people were injured.

The victims and the suspect died at the Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting took place, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Sunday evening.

Williams said there are no other suspects, and that the shooting site has been secured.

He identified the suspect as 24-year-old David Katz, believed to be from Baltimore, MD. Williams said investigators, including the FBI in Baltimore, are working to make final confirmation of the suspect's identity.

Williams said the suspect killed two people, and then shot himself with a handgun.

Nine others were injured by gunshots, and two others received injuries related to the shooting.

Initial media reports said four people had been killed, citing law enforcement sources close to the investigation.

The Baltimore Sun reported that federal authorities were investigating a home near South Baltimore on Sunday night in connection with the shooting.

Williams said investigators believe Katz was in Jacksonville for the Madden 19 Tournament, a video game competition, and that he might have stayed in town Saturday night.

Authorities have located and impounded his vehicle, Williams said.

The shooting occurred at the Chicago Pizza restaurant, authorities said Sunday evening. The restaurant is next to the GLHF Game Bar, where a qualifying event for the video game tournament was taking place.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Shooting occurred at a Madden (19) Tournament at Chicago Pizza at The Jacksonville Landing. First call came in at 1:34 p.m. Two minutes later at 1:36 p.m. #JSO arrived. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Williams said law enforcement received 911 calls shortly after 1:30 p.m., local time, about shots fired at the location, and that authorities responded within minutes.

He said Sunday evening that he couldn't comment on the suspect's possible motives.

Multiple people have been transported to Jacksonville-area hospitals. Some victims transported themselves, Williams said.

CNN reports that three people are being treated at Memorial Hospital, and are in stable condition. One person was taken to Baptist Medical Center with a minor injury.

UF Health Jacksonville is treating six patient, including one in serious condition; that victim has multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to CNN.

Though the crime scene is secured, Williams is urging people to stay away during the investigation.

Video feeds captured the sounds of gunfire, because the tournament was being live-streamed at the time of the shooting.

Williams is asking anyone else who may have recorded the incident to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.