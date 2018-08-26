Mass shooting leaves multiple dead in Jacksonville, FL, authorities say; lone suspect dead

Authorities say the lone suspect died at the scene. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) – Multiple people are dead, including a suspect, following a mass shooting at an entertainment complex in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The shooting suspect died at the Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting took place, Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said during a 4:30 p.m. press conference Sunday.

Williams said there are no other suspects, and that the shooting site has been secured.

Investigators are working to identify the deceased suspect. The only information Williams could confirm is that he was a white male.

Williams didn't say how many were dead or were injured in the shooting. He did, however, tell reporters that victims had died at the scene.

CNN reported that four people were killed, and at least seven others wounded, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals.

CNN reports that three people are being treated at Memorial Hospital, and are in stable condition. One person was taken to Baptist Medical Center with a minor injury.

Though the crime scene is secured, Williams is urging people to stay away during the investigation.

Video feeds captured the sounds of gunfire, because the tournament was being live-streamed at the time of the shooting.

Williams is asking anyone else who may have recorded the incident to contact law enforcement.

The shooting occurred during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.

For clarification:



Complexity is not one of the event organizers in Jacksonville. We are a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. Thankfully, our player is fine and only suffered a small injury.@CNN @CBSMiami @fox6now — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

