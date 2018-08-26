Florida authorities: Multiple dead during mall shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Florida authorities: Multiple dead during mall shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are reporting a multiple people dead and "many transported" to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

The department says to "stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY."

The sheriff's office didn't provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

