Hardin Co. man charged with impersonating a police officer

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man in Hardin County tried to avoid traffic by using lights and sirens to impersonate a police officer.
On Aug. 9, 2018 at approximately 10:00 p.m., police said Jordan Eisman, 22, drove with lights and sirens on the roadway, trying to get traffic out of the way by pretending to be a cop.
"I turn all the lights and sirens on...and all the traffic pulled over," Eisman told Benjamin Inman, a friend.
Later, Eisman bragged that his stunt had fooled police.
"I went straight past a Radcliff cop and you can fully see all the lights, he didn't flinch," Eisman said.
Eisman then told Inman over the phone that he was "with KSP" and was a "KSP sergeant," according to the police report.
Inman said that Eisman drove from Radcliff into Elizabethtown while using lights and a siren.
Eisman was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with impersonating a police officer and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.
