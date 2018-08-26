Hardin Co. man charged with impersonating a police officer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hardin Co. man charged with impersonating a police officer

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Jordan Eisman is charged with impersonating a police officer. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Jordan Eisman is charged with impersonating a police officer. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man in Hardin County tried to avoid traffic by using lights and sirens to impersonate a police officer.

On Aug. 9, 2018 at approximately 10:00 p.m., police said Jordan Eisman, 22, drove with lights and sirens on the roadway, trying to get traffic out of the way by pretending to be a cop. 

"I turn all the lights and sirens on...and all the traffic pulled over," Eisman told Benjamin Inman, a friend. 

Later, Eisman bragged that his stunt had fooled police. 

"I went straight past a Radcliff cop and you can fully see all the lights, he didn't flinch," Eisman said.

Eisman then told Inman over the phone that he was "with KSP" and was a "KSP sergeant," according to the police report.

Inman said that Eisman drove from Radcliff into Elizabethtown while using lights and a siren. 

Eisman was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with impersonating a police officer and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.  

