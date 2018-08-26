GOP congressman ready to welcome Trump to Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Facing a tough re-election fight, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has shown no hesitation in welcoming a campaign visit from President Donald Trump. In doing so, the Kentucky Republican brushed off the latest headlines showing legal turmoil for two of the president's former confidants.

The White House announced recently that Trump plans to visit Kentucky ahead of the November midterm election. The state is home to a closely watched congressional race in the 6th District between Barr and Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot. Trump easily carried the 6th District in 2016. It stretches from the Appalachian foothills to bluegrass country in and around Lexington.

Talking to reporters Thursday at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual country ham breakfast, Barr linked himself to Trump on tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks. But he was more cautious when asked about the guilty plea of Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, and the conviction of Paul Manafort, the political operative who for months led Trump's presidential campaign.

