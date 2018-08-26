Tip leads to prostitution arrest in McCracken County, KY

Two people in Paducah, Kentucky were arrested on Aug. 24 after complaints of alleged prostitution.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip about possible prostitution and drug activity at a hotel on Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Ky. An investigation found that a woman staying at the hotel posted online ads with an escort service believed to be involved with prostitution.

A surveillance operation was conducted by detectives and deputy Marshals and identified Gregory Arnett, 54, of Mayfield, Ky., who was wanted in connection with a burglary. Arnett was arrested at the hotel and told detectives he was visiting a woman named Cassidy at the hotel.

An undercover detective contacted the woman and she agreed to perform sex in return for money.

Detectives arrested Cassidy Hawkins, 44, of Paducah, Ky., and obtained a search warrant for her hotel room. Detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. They also found $850 in US currency, believed to be from prostitution.

Both Arnett and Hawkins were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Arnett was charged with second-degree Burglary (Graves County KY arrest warrant).

Hawkins was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

