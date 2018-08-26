Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.
The California Highway Patrol says the Tesla rear-ended a fire engine that was stopped with its emergency lights activated along US-101 around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The 37-year-old driver, Michael Tran, told officers, "I think I had auto-pilot on."
Tran was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.
It was unclear whether Autopilot was activated. Tesla says in a statement that it "has not yet received any data from the car, but we are working to establish the facts of the incident."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
