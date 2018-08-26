Glasgow man found; Golden Alert canceled

A Golden Alert has been issued for Steve Godsey, 64, in Glasgow, Kentucky. (Source: Glasgow Police Department)

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - Update: Steve has been located and the Golden Alert was canceled, the Glasgow Police Department said in a release at 10:27 p.m.

Authorities were looking for a missing man in Glasgow, Kentucky and a Golden Alert was issued there.

Steve Godsey, 64, was last seen on August 16, 2018, on Lesley Avenue in Glasgow where he was dropped off around 9:00 p.m.

Godsey was wearing khaki shorts, a white shirt with a red and grey logo on the front, his eyeglasses and tennis shoes.

He is Caucasian, 6' tall and approximately 200 lbs with gray hair and a gray beard.

He has a scar on his left abdomen and lower leg area.

If you have seen Godsey or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.

