McCracken Co. Public Library gets new app

A new app is helping people in McCracken County, Kentucky get more out of their library experience.

The McCracken County Public Library has launched a mobile app that will allow patrons to connect to the library anytime and anywhere.

The new app is called myMCLIB. It is available for both iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

Here are some of the new features:

View and renew current checkouts

Place holds on library materials

View fines

Connect more than one library cars

Users can also search the catalog for items in the library’s physical collection as well as digital titles from Kentucky Libraries Unbound and hoopla. Upcoming library events, connecting to the library’s social media accounts and getting hours and location information for the Library are also available. The app also acts as a digital library card with scannable barcodes for all connected accounts.

Patrons can find the myMCLIB app by searching the App Store or Google Play Store for “myMCLIB” or “McCracken County Public Library.” Once the app has been downloaded, users will need to enter their library card number to access their account. The PIN field can be left blank.

The library offers a mobile-friendly website that offers all the same features and more in any web browser on any device.

For more information about downloading and using the new myMCLIB app, contact the library’s information desk at 270-442-2510 extension 119 or email questions@mclib.net

