Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed its normal summer schedule Monday, August 27 after the service was closed last week due to dredging of the Hickman Harbor. (Source: KFVS)

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed its normal summer schedule Monday, August 27.

The ferry service was closed Monday, August 20 and the rest of the week due to dredging of the Hickman Harbor.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it was necessary to stop the ferry service because the dredging operation would block ferry access to the Kentucky Landing.

During the downtime, KYTC says operators of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry completed some general maintenance work.

According to KYTC, dredge work in the harbor continues, but it has moved away from the landing used by the ferry.

For more information about the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours click here.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.