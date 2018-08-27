John Asher, Churchill Downs VP, dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the most visible faces of Churchill Downs has died. John Asher, 62, died this morning of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando, FL.

Asher, a former newsman, was the vice president of racing communications for Churchill Downs. One of his most visible roles in that capacity was as the host of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby post position draws.

A native of Grayson County and a graduate of Western Kentucky University, Asher worked in radio at WAVG and WHAS. But it was his love of thoroughbred racing that led to him taking "his dream job" at Churchill Downs in January 1997. Before joining Churchill Downs, Asher won the Eclipse Award five times during his broadcasting career for his horse racing coverage.

Asher is survived by his wife, three daughters and two grandchildren.

