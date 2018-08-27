Missing pet lizard turns up safe after gone for weeks - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Missing pet lizard turns up safe after gone for weeks

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman's 3 ½-foot lizard that went missing nearly a month ago is home again safe and sound.

Liz Rose says her black and white tegu lizard named Tiggs was found close to her home in a neighbor's shed Sunday, no worse for wear other than being a little skinnier.

The Wilmington woman tells The Sun of Lowell the lizard native to South America escaped his outdoor enclosure July 31, and had evaded capture attempts for weeks. She'd even tried to set traps for the 4-year-old Tiggs using chicken and quail eggs.

Rose says she's relieved her pet is safe, and that she had been losing hope in the weeks with no sign of Tiggs.

