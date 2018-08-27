Herd of bison escape from Indiana farm, prompting warning

HAMILTON, Ind. (AP) - Police have warned residents of a northern Indiana community not to approach a herd of bison that escaped from a nearby farm.
The Steuben (stoo-BEN') County Sheriff's office says several bison escaped Sunday from a fenced-in area at a farm near Pleasant Lake, a village about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne. They remained on the loose as of Monday morning.
WANE-TV reports that the department says the property owner was trying to corral the bison.
Police in the adjacent town of Hamilton warned residents about the escaped bison late Sunday, urging them not to approach the animals.
The department says in a Facebook message that the bison are not friendly and should not be approached because "they can become aggressive."
