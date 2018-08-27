John Asher dies at 62; Twitter tributes pour in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Asher, the popular face of Churchill Downs leadership, has died.

He died Monday morning of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando.

Asher's death has stunned the Louisville community, as well as the thoroughbred industry. Once the news hit, many took to Twitter to share their condolences for the family of the 62-year-old vice president.

Still trying to process the news of the passing of @johnasher He was a great friend and an encyclopedia of Kentucky Derby knowledge. I just ran into him on Thursday night. What made him so special is the number of people who had a personal connection with him — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) August 27, 2018

So deeply saddened to lose @johnasher, a prince of a man, loving husband, dad, gramps, and media brother. ?? God rest his soul. pic.twitter.com/1np8bGxz2E — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) August 27, 2018

An incredibly sad day to hear of the passing of @johnasher - an intelligent, kind professional- I was extremely lucky to work around for so many years pic.twitter.com/j1f5kYwuUZ — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) August 27, 2018

Tragic. Such a wonderful person. Rest In Peace John. https://t.co/fwp4nYz64V — Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) August 27, 2018

I can't remember the last time I felt so shocked by a death.



Is the Derby still the Derby?

Is Churchill still Churchill?

Is Louisville still Louisville? — Jeff K (@WAVEphotogJK) August 27, 2018

RIP John Asher, he was a classy, well spoken man, who was always positive and upbeat, and boy did he love racing. We need more John Ashers in the industry. He is irreplaceable. He will be sorely missed. — Racingwithbruno (@Racingwithbruno) August 27, 2018

So sad to hear of the death of @johnasher He was known as the walking 'horse racing' encyclopedia. Such a nice man, always ready to help and share amazing stories in Thoroughbred racing. Such a fixture for @ChurchillDowns - Godspeed my friend pic.twitter.com/tjmdwaSICR — Kristi Schank (@kristischank) August 27, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of John Asher’s passing. All of us at TVG pass along our sincerest condolences to his family and all of those who knew and loved him @ChurchillDowns. https://t.co/Bt8zNImbQW — TVG (@TVG) August 27, 2018

So heartbroken. The world knows John Asher as the voice of thoroughbred racing and its #1 fan – and he was the best. I also know him as a strong community leader fighting for those who have little. 1/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 27, 2018

I feel this loss. I tried to emulate him during his days at @840WHAS, and was awestruck working with him while at @ChurchillDowns. He was kind and a true pro -- a rare combination. — Mark Glover (@Mark_Glover_) August 27, 2018

Can't believe John Asher is gone. We just talked Wednesday. If you knew him - you were better for it. The Derby will never be the same. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) August 27, 2018

The news about John Asher is devastating. He was a truly wonderful man who exuded kindness, enthusiasm, humor, and joie de vivre with his every interaction. Horse racing has lost a lion. — Penelope P. Miller (@PenelopePMiller) August 27, 2018

A real gut punch. Felt like @johnasher was my brother from another mother. We started working at the Derby very same year in the early 1980s, had exact same taste in music, loved comparing restaurants, etc. Hope you'll be rockin' out up there with our favorite, @JoeStrummer. RIP https://t.co/QAVwlqH1Cf — Jay Privman (@DRFPrivman) August 27, 2018

I am heartsick to hear about the passing of my good friend John Asher. My deepest condolences go out to Dee and all of his family. John was loved by many and will be deeply missed — Mike Battaglia (@MikeABattaglia) August 27, 2018

Just incredibly sad news... My heart goes out to his family and all who loved him https://t.co/PbbHXSy8eM — Britney Eurton (@BritneyEurton) August 27, 2018

