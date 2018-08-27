Man dies after being hit by vehicle driven by wife

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – A man died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by his wife, according to Columbus police.

Police were called to State Street and South Beatty Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found Justin Smith, 34, of Columbus, had been hit by a vehicle driven by his wife, Angela Smith, 34.

Justin Smith was unresponsive and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Columbus Police Department Detective Division is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600.

