Man shot outside of Louisville church identified

died this morning of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando.More >>
died this morning of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando.More >>
Witnesses said he was shot as he left church and was walking to his car.More >>
Witnesses said he was shot as he left church and was walking to his car.More >>
Police were called to State Street and South Beatty Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.More >>
Police were called to State Street and South Beatty Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.More >>
Asher's death has stunned the Louisville community, as well as the thoroughbred industry. Once the news hit, many took to Twitter to share their condolences for the family of the 62-year-old vice president.More >>
Asher's death has stunned the Louisville community, as well as the thoroughbred industry. Once the news hit, many took to Twitter to share their condolences for the family of the 62-year-old vice president.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed it happened just before 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed it happened just before 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.More >>