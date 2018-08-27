Man shot outside of Louisville church identified

Witnesses said he was shot as he left church and was walking to his car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who died after he was shot leaving church has been identified.

Bennie Berry, 43, was shot in the 3200 block of Greenwood Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Witnesses: Man shot multiple times leaving church dies in hospital

Berry was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Witnesses said he was shot as he left church and was walking to his car.

No arrests have been made.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.