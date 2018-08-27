Police: synthetic pot, other drugs found in Paducah, KY home

Paducah Police say they found synthetic pot, other drugs, and cash inside a home Friday. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

A Paducah, Kentucky couple leave their home in handcuffs after police say they found synthetic marijuana and other drugs in their house.

It happened on Friday, Aug. 24 at a home on the 500 block of Fountain Ave.

According to Paducah Police, detectives found 77 grams of synthetic marijuana, also called Spice, about six grams of marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales and a pipe in the home, and more than $1,100 in cash inside a wallet.

The couple who lived in the home, Christopher L. Lester, 27, and Shayla M. Harper, 20, were both arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Lester faces trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

