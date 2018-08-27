Reward offered in vehicle fire investigations in Paducah, KY

Two vehicle fires in Paducah, Kentucky are under investigation. Police hope you can help track down who sparked the blazes. (Source: KFVS)

Two vehicle fires in Paducah, Kentucky are under investigation. Police hope someone will come forward with information to help track down who might be responsible.

According to Paducah Police, a 2010 Ford F150 truck and a 2016 Jeep Renegade were destroyed by flames in a similar way this summer.

Police say the pick-up truck was destroyed Sunday, Aug. 19 during the early morning hours on the 800 block of North 24th St.

Paducah's fire marshal ruled that the fire appeared to be intentionally set.

The SUV was reportedly destroyed on Saturday, June 30 around 3:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Harrison St.

Police are offering up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information about either vehicle fire is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Information may also be given anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).

