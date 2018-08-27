Neighboring states have rider responsibility laws, Kentucky does not

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is no shortage of warnings for guests that loose items are not permitted on rides at Kentucky Kingdom. On Saturday, a patron of the park suffered a cut in the side of the temple while on the T3 coaster.

Kentucky Kingdom says the ride did not malfunction. Officials believe an item from another passenger on the ride fell and hit the person in the head. That person was taken to the hospital.

Kentucky Kingdom says a cell phone and other items were found on the ground under the ride.

There are signs posted all over the park telling guests to store articles in a locker or leave them with a non-rider and Kentucky Kingdom is not responsible for items left in ride cubbies or bins.

Ride stations at Kings Island have signs posted reminding guests that is is a misdemeanor crime under Ohio law to take pictures or video while riding that ride. People face the same rider responsibility regulations at Holiday World, Dollywood, and Six Flags St. Louis.

This story will be updated.

