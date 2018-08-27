Few weeks left until Blue Angels soar into Owensboro

We are only a couple weeks away from the Blue Angels soaring over downtown Owensboro and we at 14 News have some exciting news to announce.

14 News anchor Shaelie Clark was chosen to fly high in the sky with them. On September 12, we'll bring you an exclusive view from inside one of the F-18 Hornets.

Then two days later, you have a chance to see them yourself on Owensboro's riverfront. They will fly both Saturday and Sunday, and air show organizers are excited to welcome them to town.

"We're pretty excited that only seven-years into it and we have the Blue Angels coming and we've looked at all of the other military teams and they are the one we haven't had yet," explained Tim Ross, public events director for Owensboro. "So we are thrilled to have them because they are kind of the showcase right. They are the most recognized name. So we're pretty excited."

Organizers say you'll want to get there early as they expect 50,000 people to watch the show this year.

