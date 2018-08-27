ICE deporting Daviess Co. inmates

The agreement with Medicare was terminated because of a failure to meet Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to the notice.More >>
At Brownstown Central High School Monday, Destiny Root and friends are supporting one another and the families across multiple communities in Jackson County, Indiana, torn apart following a horrific weekend crash.More >>
A Louisville man on home incarceration, who was previously accused of trafficking meth, was arrested again on more drug trafficking charges during a house check.More >>
Roderick Dale Whitney, a convicted sex offender, was arrested last week on charges stemming from an incident in July. ...More >>
There is no shortage of warnings for guests that loose items are not permitted on rides at Kentucky Kingdom. On Saturday, a patron of the park suffered a cut in the side of the temple while on the T3 coaster. Kentucky Kingdom says the ride did not malfunction.More >>
