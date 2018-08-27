ICE deporting Daviess Co. inmates

The Daviess County jail holds almost 700 inmates. Some are federal, some are state, and some are illegal immigrants.

Jail officials say since President Trump has taken office, ICE has deported more illegal immigrants from the Daviess County Jail than the Obama administration did.

Illegal immigrants are identified as such just as soon as they are booked into the jail.

"Once we finger print them, it flags Immigration at Homeland Security saying this person's back in the country or we've found this person that we've been looking for," Sergeant James Wyatt, the intake and release supervisor at the jail, said.

But ICE agents usually have to wait to pick up those immigrants and take them back to their home land. That's because all their charges in the US have to be completed first.

"We notify ICE and ICE has 48 hours from that point to pick that person up," Wyatt said.

But of the almost 700 inmates in the jail, officials says it's a small minority that are actually being deported. And many of them usually aren't living in the county.

"The immigrants of Daviess County are pretty much hard working people who come to the country for a better life for themselves," Wyatt said. "So we don't get a whole lot of those committing crimes. But I would say on the average, statistically, probably one a week."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.