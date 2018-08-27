Sex offender arrested for kidnapping charged with more crimes

NEW CASTLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of kidnapping three young girls and sexually abusing one of them is now facing even more charges.
Roderick Dale Whitney, 51, is a convicted sex offender. He was arrested last week on charges stemming from the incident in July.
PREVIOUS STORY+ Families say they had no idea 'friendly guy' was convicted sex offender Another girl has now come forward saying she was sexually assaulted by Whitney in May.
Whitney pleaded not guilty to the new charges. Another court date was set for September 10.
