Man on home incarceration charged in 3rd drug trafficking case

Police said these are drugs Johnson had to sell. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man on home incarceration, who was previously accused of trafficking meth, was arrested again on more drug trafficking charges.

Michael Johnson, 35, faces drug trafficking charges in three separate cases, according to court documents.

He faced a judge Monday morning for the newest charges.

Court documents say officers who work with HIP cases out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were doing a house check when they recently found meth, acid, heroin, cocaine and more at Johnson's residence.

Police said Johnson was trafficking in stolen identities, as well. They also found burglary tools.

He is in jail on a $25,000 full cash bond for the new charges. His next court date is set for Sept. 6.

Johnson will also be in court in October for previous trafficking charges.

