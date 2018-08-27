Fire truck overturns while responding to a fire in Calloway Co., - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fire truck overturns while responding to a fire in Calloway Co., KY

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
While traveling south on Butterworth Road, the fire truck left the side of the road before overturning. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office) While traveling south on Butterworth Road, the fire truck left the side of the road before overturning. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Calloway County Deputies responded to a fire truck crash on Monday, Aug. 27.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, 911 received a call about the crash on Butterworth Road near Jones Sparkman Road in West Calloway County at 7:15 a.m.

William Call of Murray was driving a 2007 Freightliner fire truck while responding to a report of a fire.

While traveling south on Butterworth Road, the fire truck left the side of the road before overturning.

Call was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries.

