JCPS accepts settlement offer from the state in divided vote

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The school board for Jefferson County Public Schools has accepted a settlement offer from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The vote was divided, however, and it barely passed with a vote of 4 to 3.

Monday evening, as the board came out of a private executive session, the school board's chairwoman, Diane Porter, made a motion to accept the settlement, which was seconded by another board member.

During discussion which was open to the public, three board members made it clear they did not support the settlement, and did not think it was the best deal available to the district.

Those who expressed support of the settlement said Superintendent Marty Pollio agreed with it, and they stood behind him.

At the end of Monday night's meeting, Pollio thanked the school board for their support and effort.

The settlement was an effort to avoid a legal battle over a state takeover of JCPS. Hearings were scheduled to begin on Sept. 10.

Since a settlement was offered in July, the school board has met in numerous private executive sessions to discuss it. Negotiation has gone back and forth between JCPS and KDE in the meantime.

At this point, what exactly is in the settlement has not been released.

This story will be updated.

