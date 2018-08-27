Man shot in Russell neighborhood in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Police were alerted to the shooting at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Magazine Street thanks to Shot Spotter technology, MetroSafe confirmed.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. He is in critical condition, according to Louisville Metro Police Department's spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
He has not been identified.
Police do not have any persons of interest in the crime.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.