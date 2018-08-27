Man shot in Russell neighborhood in critical condition

Police were alerted to the shooting with the help of Shot Spotter technology. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Police were alerted to the shooting at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Magazine Street thanks to Shot Spotter technology, MetroSafe confirmed.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital. He is in critical condition, according to Louisville Metro Police Department's spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

He has not been identified.

Police do not have any persons of interest in the crime.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

