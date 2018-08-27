John Asher (1955-2018) - Farewell my friend, until we meet again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Asher was, in many ways, Churchill Downs.

A lot of us here at WAVE 3 News feel like we lost a family member today, that's because we did.

John worked here at WAVE Radio and did a Churchill Downs TV show here on WAVE on Saturday mornings.

He joined me on Friday nights during the spring meet for "Down the Stretch" and "Riders Up."

I'd wait outside until about 11:10 p.m., when he'd pull up.

Those were my easiest work days, all I had to do was put some video in, make sure I had enough, and then ask John a few questions. He could talk forever about the sport, but what he said was always compelling.

Yes, he knew as much about the Kentucky Derby as any person I've ever met, and yes, he could come up with that information in an instant. But he was also so willing to help, so willing to help make your job easier.

For someone who knew so much about a subject, he never made you feel like you didn't.

RELATED STORIES

+ John Asher, Churchill Downs VP, dies

+ John Asher dies at 62; Twitter tributes pour in

+ John Asher: Beloved face and heart of Churchill Downs remembered

He loved his Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

I served for years with John on the selection committee for the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. He worked with my sister Kristen at WHAS Radio and with my sister Erin at Churchill Downs.

I just saw him on Thursday night. I was walking into the grocery with my daughter, Emerson, and he was walking out. He asked her about school and seemed to be doing fine.

He was a part of my family. I am shocked, I am saddened, but when the dust settles, I'll feel fortunate to have known John Asher.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.