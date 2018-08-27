1 injured after SUV crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Ledbetter man was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, August 27. (Source: Raycom media)

A Ledbetter man was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, August 27.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Buick Rendezvous struck a guardrail on Husbands Road, south of Lydon Road intersection.

The 66-year-old man was taken by EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for around one hour.

