1 injured after SUV crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A Ledbetter man was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, August 27.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Buick Rendezvous struck a guardrail on Husbands Road, south of Lydon Road intersection.

The 66-year-old man was taken by EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for around one hour.

