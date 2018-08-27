2 Henderson officers injured in 3 car crash

A three-car crash injured two officers with the Henderson Police Department this evening.

It happened on northbound US 41, just south of the cloverleaf with US 60.

Police say the two officers had stopped to remove debris from the road. That's when second vehicle pulled up behind the cruiser and the third vehicle crashed into it, sending it into the cruiser.

Officer David Weatherholt had the most serious injures, requiring four staples in his head. Officer James Garrison and the two other drivers had minor injuries, mostly from the airbags.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.