2 Henderson officers injured in 3 car crash

A Louisville legend of horse racing and journalism is also being remembered as a cherished colleague and friend.More >>
A Louisville legend of horse racing and journalism is also being remembered as a cherished colleague and friend.More >>
Roderick Dale Whitney, a convicted sex offender, was arrested last week on charges stemming from an incident in July.More >>
Roderick Dale Whitney, a convicted sex offender, was arrested last week on charges stemming from an incident in July.More >>
It happened at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Magazine Street, MetroSafe confirmed.More >>
It happened at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Magazine Street, MetroSafe confirmed.More >>
During discussion which was open to the public, three board members made it clear they did not support the settlement, and did not think it was the best deal available to the district. When a vote was called, the motion passed 4 to 3.More >>
During discussion which was open to the public, three board members made it clear they did not support the settlement, and did not think it was the best deal available to the district. When a vote was called, the motion passed 4 to 3.More >>
The Department of Health and Human Services determined caretakers at The Grandview didn't meet health and safety requirements and Medicare services were being taken away.More >>
The Department of Health and Human Services determined caretakers at The Grandview didn't meet health and safety requirements and Medicare services were being taken away.More >>