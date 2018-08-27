Investigation ongoing after student claims she was bullied at football game

The mother of a former Union County student spoke at Monday's school board meeting about a bullying incident that occurred during the school's football game.

Kelsey Roberts says her daughter was bullied at Friday night's football game. Roberts says her daughter just transferred to Webster County, but attended the Union County football game wearing a Union County shirt.

She says several students chanted hurtful things at her daughter telling her to leave because she no longer attended the school. Roberts says when she complained, a school administrator said her daughter "needed thicker skin."

She says as a mother, the situation scared her and someone needs to be held responsible.

"I was told that night, that it wasn't considered bullying because it only happened one time," Roberts explained. "If it happened again then it would be considered bullying. All I can think is what if this was the breaking point that would send her over the edge. Would there even be another time? It's very frustrating. Very hard to deal with."

The superintendent says there is an investigation underway and that the school wants everyone to be treated with kindness.

