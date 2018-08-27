Special wet/dry vote Tuesday in Henderson County

A special wet/dry vote happening on Tuesday in Henderson County.
The vote it's only for people who live in Anthoston.
In June, Farmer and Frenchman owners Hubert and Katy Mussat turned in that petition with 195 signatures in support of a special election. If the results go the Mussat's way, they will legally be able to make and sell wine at their winery, cafe, and event venue.
