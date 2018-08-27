Man found safe after swimming to shore at Barkley Dam - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man found safe after swimming to shore at Barkley Dam

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, a man is safe after swimming to shore from his disabled boat at Barkley Dam in Lyon County, Kentucky.

The Corps of Engineers picked up the man after he made it to shore and the man used their phone.

A tow boat was sent to pick up the man's boat.

