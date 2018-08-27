Man found safe after swimming to shore at Barkley Dam

According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, a man is safe after swimming to shore from his disabled boat at Barkley Dam in Lyon County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Corps of Engineers picked up the man after he made it to shore and the man used their phone.

A tow boat was sent to pick up the man's boat.

