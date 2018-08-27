JCPS requests to raise property taxes; public meeting scheduled

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

JCPS wants to raise property taxes on all homes in Jefferson County. (Source: WAVE 3 News File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools' board will host a public meeting to discuss a proposal to raise property taxes in Jefferson County.

The increase would be the first in five years.

JCPS is asking for a tax rate of just above $0.72 per $100 of property.

That would be about a $0.02 increase, translating to an extra $41 per year for a $200,000 home.

In an audit of the district released in April, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis criticized JCPS for not raising property taxes the past four years. He pointed to a lack of effectiveness and efficiency.

"Definitely KDE made that a major issue in our audit and we take that corrective action very seriously," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. "And we're working on all those issues day-to-day as we speak to improve this district."

The tax hike would generate $20 million in a year.

JCPS said the money would be used to build new schools and renovate others, put art teachers in elementary schools, and as incentive pay for teachers at priority schools.

A public meeting is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center at 3332 Newburg Rd.

