Large European hornets' nest removed from car in Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - European Hornets have been removed after building a large nest in a car in Ohio, in a scene that looked like a horror movie.

Travis Watson, who owns The Bee Man, was called into action after the nest was found inside the El Camino on Sunday.

Watson tells WJW-TV the queens emerge from hibernation in April and it takes a long time to get workers in the nest. Once the queen starts to only lay eggs the nest starts growing quite rapidly in July.

Watson says the hornets aggressively defend the nest and can sting repeatedly. He wore a triple-layer suit and sting-proof gloves while he blowing a powder into the nest.

He removed the nest and disposed of it because, he says, the hornets do not pollinate like honey bees.

___

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

