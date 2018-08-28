Recall: Children's Advil may lead to overdoses due to wrong dosage cup

Anyone who thinks they have consumed the contaminated products should consult a doctor.More >>
Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.
The 13-year-old, who started wearing hats after some of her hair fell out due to recent chemotherapy treatments, says the experience left her humiliated.
So far in 2018, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas.
Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.
