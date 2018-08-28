Recall: Children's Advil may lead to overdoses due to wrong dosa - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Recall: Children's Advil may lead to overdoses due to wrong dosage cup

Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness. (Source: advil.com) Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness. (Source: advil.com)

(RNN) – Following customer complaints about the provided dosage cup, a voluntary recall has been issued for one lot of bubble gum-flavored Children’s Advil that was distributed nationwide.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer issued a statement Monday saying 4-ounce bottles of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored had been sent out with unmatched dosage cups.

The provided cups were marked in teaspoons, but the medication instructions listed measurements in milliliters.

Because of the cup discrepancy, Pfizer said the Advil could be associated with a potential overdose of ibuprofen.

Common symptoms associated with such an overdose are nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The affected medication with lot number R51129 was distributed nationwide from May 2018 through June 2018, according to the statement.

The bottles have an expiration date of November 2020.

Retailers have been notified of the recall, so the product can be returned. It should stop being sold immediately, Pfizer said.

Anyone experiencing problems related to using the medicine should contact their healthcare provider.

Children’s Advil is used to reduce fever and relieve minor aches and pains.

For more information on the recall, see below:

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Recall: Children's Advil may lead to overdoses due to wrong dosage cup

    Recall: Children's Advil may lead to overdoses due to wrong dosage cup

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-08-28 10:30:43 GMT
    Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness. (Source: advil.com)Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness. (Source: advil.com)

    Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.

    More >>

    Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.

    More >>

  • Teen battling cancer told she couldn't wear hat in school picture

    Teen battling cancer told she couldn't wear hat in school picture

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:33 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:33:46 GMT
    Bella Thurston, 13, has been fighting cancer since she was 5 years old. She started wearing hats when some of her hair fell out after recent chemo treatments. (Source: Kara Thurston/KOAT/CNN)Bella Thurston, 13, has been fighting cancer since she was 5 years old. She started wearing hats when some of her hair fell out after recent chemo treatments. (Source: Kara Thurston/KOAT/CNN)

    The 13-year-old, who started wearing hats after some of her hair fell out due to recent chemotherapy treatments, says the experience left her humiliated.

    More >>

    The 13-year-old, who started wearing hats after some of her hair fell out due to recent chemotherapy treatments, says the experience left her humiliated.

    More >>

  • Nurse under investigation, not seeing patients after anti-vaccine post

    Nurse under investigation, not seeing patients after anti-vaccine post

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-08-28 05:17:48 GMT
    So far in 2018, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas. The patient’s case could be the eighth. (Source: KTRK/CDC/CNN)So far in 2018, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas. The patient’s case could be the eighth. (Source: KTRK/CDC/CNN)

    So far in 2018, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas.

    More >>

    So far in 2018, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly