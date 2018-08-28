Serious injury crash on Saint Andrews Church Road

The crash was reported on Saint Andrews Church Road at Gaymont Drive around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious injury crash.

The crash was reported on Saint Andrews Church Road at Gaymont Drive around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The number of people injured and the extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.