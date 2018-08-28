Motorcyclist dies following crash on East Indian Trail

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a car.

The motorcyclist was hit when a driver traveling westbound on East Indian Trail attempted to make a left turn onto Kilmer Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

