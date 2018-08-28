Traffic Alert: 2 crashes cause slowdowns on I-65 S in Clark County

No word on injuries in either of the crashes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two crashes on I-65 Southbound have caused back ups in Clark County.

One incident occurred on I-65 S near the 12 mile marker where a semi-truck overturned around 7:40 Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

The second incident, also involving a semi, occurred near the 13.5 mile marker on I-65 S around the same time. Crews are waiting for environmental services to help get spilled diesel fuel cleaned up.

No word on injuries in either of the crashes.

