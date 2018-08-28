Paducah restaurant burglary suspect arrested in IL

An Illinois man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department in connection with a break-in according to police.

Michael A. Rogers, 27 of Jacksonville, Ill was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police said he was arrested in connection with a July incident where a break-in occurred at a Paducah restaurant.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Employees of Chin Restaurant reported a break-in on July 5 into the business through a rear door. Police confirmed more than $580 was stolen from the business and the cash registers and back door were damaged.

Det. Blake Quinn began investigating and gathered evidence to charge Rogers.

Rogers had moved from Paducah to Jacksonville and was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23 by authorities there. He was booked into Morgan County Jail, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.