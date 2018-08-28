Orange and white extension cord leads to drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A call about the theft of electricity resulted in the arrested of two people on drug charges.

Around 10 a.m., Aug. 28, Louisville Metro police were called to the 8200 block of Vaughn Mill Road after a woman noticed an extension cord had been plugged into an outlet of her home and was running into the bedroom window of the house next door.

When police looked through the open bedroom window they saw a man and woman, later identified as Christopher Corey Yopp, 25, and Kimberly A. Franklin, 24, asleep. They also saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

After waking the sleeping pair, police asked if there were any drugs in the house. The arrest report says Franklin gave officers a small plastic jar containing meth in rock form. She also gave police a small baggie of marijuana. Police found five glass pipes, two glass bongs and two grinders in the bedroom where the couple had been sleeping.

Yopp and Franklin were each arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

