Police: Possible live hand grenade found at 5th and Poplar Streets in Murray, KY

Murray, Kentucky police are advising that people stay away from the intersection of 5th and Poplar Streets due to a hand grenade that was found. (Source: Raycom Media)

Murray, Kentucky police are advising that people stay away from the intersection of 5th and Poplar Streets due to a hand grenade that was found.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The grenade is possibly live and a perimeter has been set up around the area, according to police.

It will be treated as live until proper authorities have arrived to check it out.

No one is allowed in the area.

Stay with Heartland News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.