Roof structural analysis shows no major damage at Kentucky Center for the Arts; Shows resume Sept. 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After two months of visual inspections, 3D imaging and analysis confirm the roof structure at the Kentucky Center for the Arts is safe.

Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William M. Landrum III has delivered the news on Tuesday. Shows at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts can resume September 1, now that a 3D laser scan and engineering analysis confirmed earlier visual inspections that the roof did not sustain major damage from a June 13 fire.

“Based on the expertise and experience of my staff and our contractors, we felt confident in moving forward with repairs and renovations so that we could get the Center open for shows as soon as possible,” said Sec. Landrum in a press release. “I am happy to have the final report that fully confirms the structural integrity of the ceiling superstructure. This is good news for the Commonwealth, the city, the center and its patrons.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Orange and white extension cord leads to drug arrests

+ Motorcyclist dies following crash on East Indian Trail

+ Details released in JCPS, KDE settlement agreement to avoid state takeover

A report by Brown + Kublican Structural Engineers indicated there were no major physical signs of distress, such as bending, buckling, excessive deflection, or warping of the barreled lobby plaster ceiling primary or secondary roof beams. The report also indicated some welds between the metal roof deck and secondary support beams did break loose. These and other light structural framing will be replaced as the barrel vault system is restored.

For questions or information regarding tickets and shows, contact The Kentucky Center Box Office at 502-584-7777 or click here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.